With Gov. Brian Kemp’s monumental news of Rivian’s arrival, citizens in Walton and Morgan counties began discussing how the electric vehicle manufacturer will soon alter the local landscape.
Many residents applaud the company’s move to the area, citing the 7,500 jobs Rivian will bring as an economic boon. Others worry that bringing more people to the area could signal an end to a quiet rural lifestyle.
A group of Rutledge residents have even formed a Facebook page, Rutledge Opposes Rivian Assembly Plant, to voice their concerns. They claim Rivian and state and local officials have not reached out to the average citizen there and are keeping them in the dark regarding further plans for the plant. However, the company and Joint Development Authority representatives have said they will hold town hall meetings with the public starting in early 2022.
So, how did other similar communities handle growing pains when large automobile manufacturers located in their backyards? And what advice can their community leaders offer residents in Walton and Morgan counties? The Walton Tribune spoke to local leaders in West Point, Ga.; Canton, Miss.; and Vance, Ala., to find out.
West Point, Ga.
Kia Motors opened its doors in West Point over 10 years ago. Kia invested $1.8 billion into the Georgia factory. The plant covers 2,200 acres and employs 2,700 fulltime workers. The West Point site manufactures the Telluride CUV, Sorento CUV, and the K5 midsize sedan.
Kia produces 340,000 vehicles annually out of the West Point plant.
The city is in Troup and Harris counties and lies about halfway between Montgomery, Ala., and Atlanta along Interstate 85.
West Point has a “nighttime” population of about 4,000 people and about 10,000 people “daytime,” according to City Manager Ed Moon
“For us, with the Kia project announcing in 2006, we had a lot of potential residential growth coming to our area,” Moon said. “Then the recession in 2008 hit. So that kind of changed the dynamic. That may not happen in your area. Overall, for the project, the unemployment rate in Troup County at the time of their announcement was 14%.”
Today that rate is much lower, he said. Although many Kia workers commute to West Point, secondary businesses have supplied jobs to locals.
Moon explained that Kia attracted Tier 1 suppliers to the West Point area, and that in turn sparked other businesses to open.
“It was a very positive impact on us and our downtown area,” he said. The city manager added that the downtown stores and restaurants are mainly locally owned. Franchise and chain restaurants remain at two interstate exits
Moon added that the Kia plant also helped draw Point University, a private Christian university, there in 2011.
When asked how he predicts Rivian might impact Walton, Morgan and surrounding counties, Moon replied: “A lot of it is going to be a commuter workforce.”
He said people from all over Atlanta and from Alabama commute to the Kia plant to work for good wages.
“They don’t mind driving.”
Moon said the state committed to improving the roadways around the plant. He said they built an interstate exit and Kia Parkway for access to the plant itself.
“It is now a city street but it is state funded.”
Moon said the city was able to increase public safety and other services since most of the Tier 1 suppliers were at a 100% tax rate which bolstered West Point’s tax base. Kia, like Rivian, was given a tax incentive package.
City and county leaders should be prepared for a whirlwind of activity, Moon said.
“For us, with the city, we had to do water and sewer improvements,” he said. “It is a fast paced few years to build a project like that and ramp yourself up to do that. “As far as the local impact, I think Kia is a great partner with the City of West Point. We provide them a good service and they’ve supported the community.”
Moon is confident Rivian will be good for Walton and Morgan counties, and for Georgia as a whole.
Canton, Miss.
Nissan chose to build a plant in Canton, Miss., nearly 20 years ago.
The Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant opened in 2003. Nissan invested $3.5 billion into the site which employs 5,000 people. The facility is a massive 4.7 million square feet and turns out 410,000 vehicles a year, including the Altima, Frontier, Titan and Titan XD.
Canton has a population of around 15,000 people. The city is the county seat of Madison County and is part of Jackson, Mississippi’s metropolitan area.
Madison County District 5 Supervisor Paul Griffin was on the Board of Supervisors when Nissan came to Madison County.
Griffin said if he were to speak to Walton and Morgan County officials, he would advise them “not to give away the house.”
The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Rivian was likely eligible for an amended “mega tax credit” program. This would include $5,250 per job annually for five years for a workforce of at least 1,800 and has either a minimum payroll of $150 million or a $450 million investment.
Griffin recommended community leaders ensure that the area’s schools get tax revenue from the new manufacturer.
“That growth is coming,” Griffin said. “You want to have enough money to serve your schools.”
He said Walton and Morgan should also prepare to develop a variety of affordable housing.
“Something like $190,000-$200,000 homes, where working people can move there,” Griffin said. “You’re going to need apartments. Millennials like apartments. You’re going to need restaurants.”
He suggested a local two-year college should implement the necessary curriculum to train future plant workers. “They’ll need workers and you should be training workers,” Griffin said.
Roads and infrastructure also must be provided, the supervisor said.
“When Nissan came to us, we didn’t have public sewage. We had to do bonds for industrial sewage.”
Griffin said residents can look forward to “big growth” if the governing body facilitates it properly. He also stressed that representatives should listen to local citizens’ concerns.
“Don’t overrun your local folks that have been there years and years,” Griffin said. “Target your growth; if you got an area that’s not growing well, there’s where you want to target your growth.”
Griffin, who has served 22 years on the Madison County Board of Supervisors, said the county and State of Mississippi was working to attract companies to Canton and Madison County prior to 2003.
“We had set up an area for growth,” he said. “But Nissan was the first major player.”
Levi was also there, Griffin added.
“We had that land that was still privately owned that we had an option on to own – to buy it and show for development.”
“What’s going to happen is all your supply companies will move there too,” Griffin predicted. “We have a lot of suppliers around. Those are jobs.
“So, you all get ready for a whole lot more companies to come to your area. But take care of the local folks. Make sure they get their share of the good times that are coming. A lot of times when companies like that come, the local folks can be overwhelmed.”
Tuscaloosa County (Vance), Ala.
Mercedes-Benz built its first large plant outside of Germany 25 years ago in the Alabama counties of Tuscaloosa and Bibb, with the town address being Vance. Vance is located between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.
Mercedes-Benz U.S. International has over 3,800 workers and provides an additional 10,000 indirect jobs to suppliers and service providers across the region. The manufacturer has invested $6 billion in the plant so far and will invest $1 billion more to begin producing an electric passenger car line, build a battery factory and expand the facility’s logistics operation.
Vance Mayor Brenda Morrison said the town grew from 200 residents to about 2,000 since Mercedes-Benz came. Tuscaloosa County’s population is more than 209,000 today.
Morrison retired from the state after a 33-year career. She’s served on the Vance City Council for 20 years.
“It was a good thing,” Morrison said, “But in the beginning it was a culture shock. We still are small, but we’re different from other small towns that surround us.”
She said the plant is “actually out in the county.” Mercedes received tax abatements, but a visionary mayor of Vance, Michael Sanders, took steps to ensure that Vance wouldn’t get “gobbled up” by Tuscaloosa, according to Morrison. Sanders was succeeded by Keith Mahaffey, who Morrison also served with, and who she then succeeded as mayor.
Morrison said Vance annexed property into the city limits, as Mercedes drew in suppliers. She said the town is currently experiencing a four-laning of Highway 11 to benefit a battery plant Mercedes is building in the neighboring county of Bibb.
Vance nearly lost a new Dollar General, due to the construction, but has since found property for the store and is “building back,” according to Morrison.
She said some landowners in the area had big tracts and wanted to sell their land for more than the property was worth.
“We’ve not been able to grow as we’ve wanted to grow commercially,” she said. Still, Vance has benefited from sales tax revenue due to Mercedes’ presence.
“We’re very excited now about what’s coming,” Morrison said.
She recommends that Rivian “keeps the lines of communication open” with the residents of Rutledge and Social Circle.
“For Mercedes to grow, they have to be innovative,” Morrison said. “They keep us in the loop; they have town hall meetings. They’re a very good neighbor. And we have a good working relationship with them.”
The city provides public safety services to their corporate neighbor.
The mayor said Mercedes brought in good paying jobs. Previously, job seekers in Vance had few options.
“We had coal mines and a tire plant,” Morrison said.
District 2 Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Jerry Tingle wasn’t on the commission when Mercedes first came to Tuscaloosa County, but he did own a manufacturing company at the time. Tingle said that gave him insight into the benefits of having a large automaker locate in the county.
“Mercedes changed the dynamics of the county and surrounding counties,” Tingle said. “Unemployment really dropped. Housing sales increased. We began to attract employees from outside the county.”
He said most of Mercedes’ suppliers located to the region.
“It had a great impact,” Tingle said, referring to a growing student population that spurred the building of more schools.
“The way we had always done things – as manufacturers – I knew when they came it would change the way we actually did business,” Tingle said.
Mercedes logistics know-how helped other companies improve their operations.
“We’re looking forward to the next couple of years getting these electric vehicles,” the commissioner said. “There’s a lot of training going on in public schools so they’re ready for industry. Not everybody is going to college.”
“They plan on starting up (electric vehicle) production in two years. They’re going to need a lot more employees and they need to be well trained employees.”
Tingle advises Walton and Morgan counties to be prepared for Rivian.
“The impact on the county is immediate,” he said. “So, the return takes time. It takes time for the tax structure to catch up with the immediate expense.”
Tingle said a lot of new homes are being built in Tuscaloosa County.
“And as fast as they can build them people move in.”
Unfortunately, some of the counties surrounding Tuscaloosa are losing population, according to Tingle. He believes the State of Alabama will have to “step in” and assist those county seats with operational expenses and with workforce development.
“I have about 54,000 residents in my district. Some of the counties have only 9,000-10,000.”
With many workers at Mercedes now retiring, young people must be trained to replace those workers, he said.
