One of the libraries in the award-winning Azalea Regional Library System plans to make further improvements to continue providing the public “even better” service.
Monroe-Walton County Library’s manager, Blake Peters, approached the Monroe City Council on March 8 to request that the city consider making a $4,250 match for a $8,500 interior modification project. Peters said the library wants to enclose interior space at the front of the building so it can be used as a “makerspace” for programs like children’s story time, family movie nights, crafts and STEM activities. He explained the space would be closed off with sliding doors.
According to Peters, makerspaces are “collaborative concept labs for making, learning, exploring and sharing that incorporate no-tech to high-tech tools.”
“These creative spaces are free and open to patrons of all ages and provide a variety of maker equipment including 3D printers, musical instruments, Legos and building blocks, painting and knitting kits, robotics and circuit sets, and even sewing machines,” Peters said. “It will allow us to do all the cool stuff we do, only better.”
Peters said shelves would be moved to another area of the library and walls would be used for indoor movies and presentations. Enclosing the space also provides patrons security and reduces noise, he said.
“That’s really wasted space as it is now,” Councilwoman Lee Malcom said.
Monroe Mayor John Howard said the City Council could discuss making the match.
“You are a vital part of our community,” Howard said.
Peters also highlighted some of the library’s recent initiatives like partnering with the Walton County School District to offer all WCSD students their own library card. The PINES Library Access for Youth, or PLAY card, allows students to check out traditional books and devices including Chromeboooks, Launchpads and Osmos.
“The library hosts monthly Youth Drama Hours in partnership with On Stage Walton,” Peters said. “These productions bring favorite children’s books to life through drama games, pantomime and play.”
Peters handed out a community impact report to council members, showing library usage and savings for the community.
The Monroe-Walton County Library averaged 63,920 patron visits in fiscal year 2020. Of these patrons, 13,870 have library cards. From July 2019 through June 2020, the local library tallied 5,870 wireless sessions, 12,223 computer sessions and 645 database searches. A total of 24,167 adult books were borrowed and 26,969 children’s books were borrowed. Also in that time frame, 2,782 audio books were borrowed, 7,894 movies and CDs were borrowed and 771 eBooks and e-magazines were downloaded.
The library also provided 93 free admissions to Zoo Atlanta, three free admissions to the Bremen Museum, one free admission each to the Chattahoochee Nature Center and Center for Puppetry Arts, eight free admissions to the Michael C. Carlos Museum, and 51 free passes to Georgia state parks and historical sites.
Peters said he has a trophy in his office and that anyone is welcome to see it. The Georgia Public Library Service named Azalea Regional Library System as the 2021 Library of the Year, for its innovative programing and services to the community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Azalea system’s nine member libraries serve residents in Walton, Morgan, Greene, Hancock, Jasper and Putnam counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.