Walton United Way

Members of the Walton County United Way board of directors reveal the fundraising goal for the 2023-24 campaign during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce August luncheon. Stephen Milligan photo | The Walton Tribune

 Brett Fowler

The 2023-24 United Way fundraising goal is set.

Local officials announced at last week’s Chamber of Commerce August luncheon that $395,000 is the target.

