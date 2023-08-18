The 2023-24 United Way fundraising goal is set.
Local officials announced at last week’s Chamber of Commerce August luncheon that $395,000 is the target.
The 2023-24 United Way fundraising goal is set.
Local officials announced at last week's Chamber of Commerce August luncheon that $395,000 is the target.
With a theme of “United We Can Change the Game,” representatives stressed the numerous areas which United Way helps citizens in Walton County.
Callen Moore, director of communications for the Walton County School District, told the large Chamber lunch crowd that “our friends and neighbors” will benefit from every penny raised.
Moore’s presentation featured a fun, phone-based trivia game about United Way and the areas its helps local people.
In 2022 there were 45,130 people assisted through United way programs and $300,000 raised.
This year the local United Way will work with A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center, the Empty Stocking Fund, Northeast Georgia Council on Boy Scots, Project Renewal, Shepherd’s Staff Ministry, Student Success Alliance, Team Up Mentoring, Unlimited Services, Walton County Senior Citizens Council, Walton County Boys & Girls Club, Walton County YMCA and Walton Habitat for Humanity.
For more than three decades, United Way of Walton County has supported programs that fight for the health, education, financial stability and basic needs of every resident in the community.
If you or someone you know needs assistance, call or text 211. United Way’s 211 is free, confidential and available 365 days a year.
The local United Way chapter can also be contacted by phone at 678-635-7132 or by mail at P.O. Box 582, Monroe, Ga. 30655.
