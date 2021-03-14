LOGANVILLE, Ga. — One of the people hurt in a crash near Walnut Grove died soon after arriving at a hospital.
Tassie Ruark, 64, of Bogart in Oconee County, died Sunday afternoon at Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
State troopers, Walton County Fire Rescue and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at about 4:40 p.m. at state Route 138 and Guthrie Cemetery Road.
Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said a Honda Civic traveling east on Highway 138 tried to turn left onto Guthrie Cemetery Road and crossed into the path of a westbound Honda Odyssey, which struck the right side of the sedan.
The driver of the Civic was 26-year-old Darius Lovett of College Park.
Charles Ruark, 66, of Bogart, was driving the van. He was taken to the hospital in Lawrenceville with serious injuries. Tassie Ruark and 89-year-old Deloris Bennett of Smyrna were seated behind Charles Ruark.
Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue said Walton EMS took the injured parties to the hospital.
Barton said charges are pending in the crash, but it’s not suspected that either driver was impaired.
