Former Loganville council member and Walton Tribune Unsung Hero Sara Bacon passed away recently.
Sara Henry McLaurin Bacon, 82, of West Jefferson, North Carolina, passed away April 10.
She was laid to rest April 30 in the cemetery at her local church.
Bacon was born July 25, 1939, in Wadesboro, North Carolina, to Jim and Sara Henry McLaurin. She grew up in West Jefferson, graduating from Beaver Creek High School in 1957, but would move to Georgia as an adult with her husband, Bill, although she continued to work for Winston Salem’s Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company for more than 30 years in sales.
She lived in Loganville for many years and would be elected a city council member in 1998. She would serve as a member of the council, including a stint as vice mayor, for six years, before losing a re-election bid in 2004.
She would be named an Unsung Hero by The Walton Tribune for her many contributions to the Loganville community in the paper’s 2007 Visions publication, alongside her husband, Bill.
Bacon is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as two sisters.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations in her honor to go toward a granite bench to be placed at Pisgah Heights overlooking Elk Shoals, a place that was near and dear to Sara’s heart.
Donations can be given at https://gofund.me/af8799b8
