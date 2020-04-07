MONROE, Ga. — County employees on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis will get a boost in their paychecks.
The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to pass a $100-per-week stipend for hazardous duty pay “for fire, paramedics, EMTs, deputies, jailors, public works and animal control (officers) who are required to respond to 911 calls April 1 through May 5.”
Officials said they were not sure how many employees would qualify.
Commissioner Lee Bradford said he figured it would be 200 to 250 and said department heads would determine exactly who’s eligible.
“We a hundred percent have their back,” he said of the employees who are dealing with the public in a time where people might be carrying the disease that’s sparked a pandemic.
The hazard pay hike could be renewed when the board meets again May 5.
Tuesday’s board meeting was conducted by Zoom, an online conferencing program, and broadcast via Facebook Live. Chairman Kevin Little said he expects the May meeting will be on a similar format unless the health situation makes a drastic change.
“Continue to make sure you stay 10 people or less and stay 6 feet apart,” he said. “Please try to keep you and your family safe, and we will try to update you as we go on.”