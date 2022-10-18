John Ott

Judge John Ott, a Monroe resident, wanted to pick the right time to step down from the bench. He originally planned to retire in 2020 but remained for another two years. Ott was appointed to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in 1990 by then governor Joe Frank Harris.  

 File

Superior Court Judge John Ott says he would have retired in 2020 after three decades on the bench but a few unexpected things got in the way that convinced him to stay.

Ott has presided over criminal and civil cases in Newton and Walton counties since Gov. Joe Frank Harris appointed him to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit judgeship to replace Greeley Ellis in 1990.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.