Loganville is mulling changes to how it handles multifamily residential density districts as it continues to work for new ways to regulate growth and facilitate development of the city as a whole.
Last week, the city’s Planning and Development Committee met to discuss possible changes to zoning requirements as it tries to find a way forward for housing development.
Loganville is currently under a moratorium, passed by the council last month, that puts on hold the acceptance or consideration of any rezone request of multifamily residential density districts.
At Thursday’s committee meeting, the council discussed current zoning and debated whether they were too permissive or whether they needed to revise or even eliminate some zoning classifications to better regulate growth patterns and population density.
In particular, City Council members took aim at the RM-8 zoning, which according to the city code is “intended to provide suitable areas for multifamily dwellings at medium to high densities, with access to both public water and sewer.”
RM-8 allows up to six units per structure, two more than in the RM-6 zoning, and that seems to be what put it in the crosshairs for the committee.
“The city is utilizing the time created by the moratorium to analyze current multifamily residential housing zoning,” Robbie Schwartz said on behalf of the city. “The city council’s Planning Committee last week provided guidance in that they would like the city to eliminate the RM-8 zoning classification. At the moment, our city attorney, city manager and planning director are determining if that is possible and the potential impact.”
Even if it is possible, the city has more work ahead of it on that front.
“Following this step, it could either go back to the council or to the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Schwartz said. “While the moratorium is for 60 days, it is too early in the process to say whether this will be accomplished in that time frame.”
Loganville is looking to strengthen their regulations after the blowback earlier in the year from plans to develop apartments in downtown Loganville. Public outcry put a stop to the plan as residents rose up in protest against what they saw as sprawling population growth without the proper infrastructure or consideration of the civic character of Loganville.
Following the withdrawal of that downtown proposal, city officials said they are currently no plans on record for the downtown area which include multifamily residential zoning. Any future proposals submitted after the moratorium expires would be subject to any new regulations put in place by the council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.