ATLANTA — Randy McGinley has been named to the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel.
Gov. Brian Kemp appointed McGinley, the governor’s office said Monday.
McGinley is the district attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of Newton and Walton counties. He took over the position on an interim basis last year and was elected to a full term in November.
Each county has its own child fatality review panel, to meet within 30 days of a child’s death and submit findings to the state.
The Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel, a 17-member board, meets quarterly to oversee the county child fatality review process and report annually to the governor on the incidence of child deaths and recommend prevention measures based on the data.
McGinley is a faculty member of the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council’s Basic Litigation Course, which teaches new prosecutors throughout the state.
McGinley and his wife, Charly, live in Bold Springs with their two young daughters. He is a member of the Loganville Rotary Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.