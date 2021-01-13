MONROE, Ga. — A man who got in his SUV to head home from work Saturday night was surprised by a man who pulled him from the car and stole it.
The alleged carjacker later crashed the vehicle and was jailed.
The victim is an employee of John’s Supermarket on South Broad Street. He told police he got in his Nissan Murano just before 10 p.m. to go home when he said a man opened the driver’s door and sprayed an aerosol can in his eyes.
The suspect pulled the victim from the vehicle and drove onto Alcovy Street and out of the victim’s sight, before he called police.
Surveillance video of the incident, which the victim pulled for police, showed a man walking through the parking lot and trying to enter the only other vehicle in the parking lot, but it was locked. That’s when the victim tried to get in his Nissan.
When the taillights came on, the suspect headed directly for the SUV and attacked the man.
As police checked the Alcovy Street corridor to try and find the Murano, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car hitting a tree at Georgia 11 and Whitney Road with a vehicle that matched the description of the SUV from John’s. Deputies at the scene ran the license plate and it confirmed a match.
Officers took the victim to the crash scene, and the victim confirmed the identity of the suspect.
The suspect was taken to Piedmont Walton Hospital and originally refused to identify himself. He first told police he wasn’t the driver, and that he was drunk, and that he wanted his charges to be misdemeanors.
The man who eventually gave his name as Jessie Cordavious Henderson received two stitches in his lip. He was booked into the Walton County Jail to face warrants for hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal attempt to enter an automobile.
Henderson, 27, of Covington, also faces charges from Georgia State Patrol of driving under the influence, hit-and-run, driving without a seatbelt, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license.
Henderson is a son of longtime Newton County Commissioner J.C. Henderson and is no stranger to legal troubles.
Jessie Henderson pleaded guilty to burglary in 2014 and received first offender status, which he lost four years later after being charged with felony probation violation, criminal damage to property and obstructing or hindering an emergency telephone call. He was accused of breaking a cellphone belonging to the mother of his child as she tried to call 911 during an argument.
Henderson also was accused of hitting her car with a rock.
He pleaded guilty.
Henderson was charged with theft by receiving, DUI, obstruction and other charges in an August 2017 incident in Covington. J.C. Henderson called Sheriff Ezell Brown directly to report his van was stolen, and the commissioner called Brown again in April 2018 over an alleged assault at Henderson’s home involving Jessie Henderson.
Covington police arrested Henderson again on Aug. 12, 2020, on charges of burglary and probation violation, and on Oct. 13, 2020, on a criminal trespassing charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.