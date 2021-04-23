In 2020, substitute teachers were in greater demand during an on-again, off-again school year thanks to COVID-19.
These substitutes assisted educators when some had to quarantine because they or a family member were exposed to the coronavirus.
Stepping into a regular teacher’s classroom is never an easy task for subs, but they continue to do so despite the particular challenges of their job.
Ashley Born, a certified teacher who has taught both fulltime and as a substitute, says she will likely return to the classroom in the future.
The Loganville native graduated from George Walton Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville.
She had planned to become a counselor but was unable to continue her education at that time. Born then taught preschool in North Carolina and earned a master’s degree in education with a specialty in social studies.
“I taught four years in Gwinnett County at South Gwinnett High School,” Born said. She also taught at Social Circle High School for four years.
Born said she began teaching as a substitute in Social Circle schools once her family situation changed.
“I’m still technically on the list,” she said. “Because there is a desperate need right now.”
She said she used to get two to three calls a day about subbing. Being a certified educator, she was in high demand especially when regular teachers were out long-term.
Born said students would sometimes “act out” when a sub is in charge. At times several of her high school students would test her limits when she subbed.
“Sometimes they would look for a confrontation,” she said. These students might refuse to wear a mask or complete an assignment, Born said.
Born said she was exposed to the virus when subbing during the height of the pandemic, but fortunately has not been ill.
The former sub admits that substitute pay is lower in some school districts than in others, which makes it difficult to retain substitute teachers with certifications in those districts.
Born said she received a higher wage because she was certified. Some districts contract with an outside company to hire substitute teachers, she explained.
“It’s like a temp agency,” Born said.
When classes were out for the summer last school year, Born was laid off by such an outside contract agency. She collected unemployment to keep her family going until the Tribune hired her.
“I have always been career driven,” Born said.
Loganville Christian Academy
Private schools in the area also rely on substitute teachers.
Loganville Christian Academy utilizes five regular subs on average, said LCA administrative assistant Gina Morton. Morton serves as coordinator over the school’s substitute teacher program. She trains substitutes and schedules them for the academy’s lower and upper school classrooms. LCA serves roughly 500 students in Pre-K (age four) through 12th grade. The private Christian school was founded in 1998.
Morton said the school did not experience a greater need for substitute teachers during the height of the pandemic in 2020 than it normally does.
“Distance learning worked well for us,” she said.
Morton trains subs at the beginning of the school year.
“We cover all the bases of what they could possibly encounter,” she said. Training covers teachers’ classroom assignments, signing in and out, what to do when there are fire drills or inclement weather, and how to handle student related issues.
Bev Mauney has been subbing at LCA for 14 years. She is an LCA parent, having had two sons and now a daughter attend the academy.
“This is something I enjoy,” Mauney said. “I enjoy the kids. This is like family; we’ve been here since 2004. They don’t treat me like a sub.”
“She can do any class,” Morton said of Mauney. “She even covers the front desk. She’s so flexible. And we know we can count on her.”
“I know most of the students here,” Mauney said. “And they know me. So it’s comfortable.”
Mauney said she also has phone numbers for most of LCA’s regular teachers. She says they are accessible to her, and offer her whatever support she might need.
Morton said some parents, like Mauney, choose to sub because they want to connect to LCA students and minister to them if they’re going through a rough time.
“We want subs who really care about our children,” Morton said.
George Walton Academy
Another private school in Walton County also has parents of students, retired teachers and school alumni who substitute as a way to stay connected to their school community.
Retention of substitute teachers “is good,” according to Matt Reynolds, George Walton Academy’s Dean of Students, who coordinates the private school’s substitutes.
Reynolds has overseen the program for three years, and has been with GWA for nine years. His task is to make sure subs, “have what they need while they’re here.”
The school utilized distance learning from March through the end of last school year due to the pandemic, according to Reynolds.
Once the school opened to in person learning this school year, health safety protocols were put into place.
“It’s worked well for us,” Reynolds said. “It hasn’t been a huge hiccup all year long.”
He said over the course of the school year some teachers had to quarantine, but if they were well enough they would use zoom to be in on a class while a sub was present.
GWA maintains a list of about 20 subs, and typically might have two to 10 subs any given day. The health crisis has not really increased the school’s need for more subs, he said.
Reynolds said GWA subs don’t have to have a particular University degree or background in education, but they must pass a background check along with training.
GWA pays its subs $75 a day.
“We try to be pretty competitive,” Reynolds said. He added that most GWA subs do not substitute teach for a living, but the wage helps make their time more worthwhile.
GWA has a lower, middle and upper school, with grades Kindergarten through 12th. Reynolds said 50 percent of GWA substitutes will sub “wherever needed,” and the other half will specify the grade levels they prefer.
Walton County School District
Nathan Culbertson, who substitutes for the Walton County School District, says the opportunity to explore a career in education is what drew him to subbing.
“I’ve been subbing now for a little over a year,” Culbertson said. “I worked for a large company in Atlanta for 16 years and decided I wanted to try something new. I had been a community coach in Dekalb County when I was younger, and always enjoyed working with kids. I thought teaching might be something I would like and becoming a substitute would be a good way to try it out. I started last year and really enjoyed it. After everything that’s happened with the pandemic, I feel like subs are in-demand now more than ever, and subbing lets me do my part to help our schools and teachers.”
WCSD accepts applications for substitute teachers year-round. The district website lists its pay for potential substitutes who are certified to teach, $90 a day, and rates for those who are not certified, $75 a day. Long-term subs could earn an additional $20 a day for subbing six to 45 days. Only certified teachers can sub 46 days or longer to earn the additional $30 a day. Long-term subs are expected to remain in the same classroom and not have any absences, according to the district website.
To teach in Walton’s public schools, a sub must be certified to teach or have a high school diploma, GED or college degree and have completed a Regional Educational Service Agency substitute course. The RESA course is offered both online and in-person, according to Andrew Moxley, WCSD human resources coordinator. The RESA course offers an overview of classroom management and basic substitute teaching skills, according to Moxley.
The district hires its substitutes in-house. “They’re our employees. We do not use a third party company,” he said.
In addition to training, potential substitutes must undergo background checks, fingerprinting and reference checks and provide proof of education or certification before onboarding with the district, Moxley explained.
“We make sure we’re putting good people in front of our kids in the classroom,” said Callen Moore, district spokesperson.
Moxley said substitute teaching offers subs scheduling flexibility and options regarding grade level. A sub might prefer being assigned to a special needs or gifted class, or choose to focus on the interests and sub for physical education, art or music classes, he said.
Moxley said the district has about 300 subs. He said the district lost some subs due to the pandemic but also gained new ones.
“We’ve been very fortunate,” Moore said, explaining that community and district support has enabled local public schools to remain open this year. Students can choose in person learning or continue with online classes.
She said the physical schools closed last spring and went to complete virtual learning following the state mandated lockdown in March 2020.
To apply to substitute teach at WCSD, visit walton.k12.ga.us and click on Careers at the top, then go to the Substitutes tag.
Social Circle City Schools
Social Circle City Schools Human Resources Director Debra Didier said substitutes in the small school system tend to “come and go,” but that for the most part they have maintained some long-time regulars and now have three permanent substitutes per school building. These permanent subs allow principals to better meet students’ needs, according to SCCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Carrie Booher.
Booher said that earlier in the pandemic some teachers had to quarantine, mostly due to exposure outside of the school environment, and subs were needed to fill in.
“We’ve been blessed that we’ve had a low transmission rate,” she said.
Didier said SCCS works with an outside company, EES, an education, management and staffing company based in Knoxville, Tenn., that hires the system’s subs. She said some substitutes were apprehensive earlier in the pandemic, but now the desire to sub has picked up and the system has recently brought on five new subs.
Didier and Booher said the system would be conducting a recruiting promotion with EES by sending fliers home in students’ backpacks before spring break. The system intends to recruit subs this spring and summer to be ready for next school year.
If interested in subbing in Social Circle city schools, visit socialcircleschools.com and click on the employment tab.
