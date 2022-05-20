Walton County’s city mayors and county chairman met Tuesday morning to discuss the process for placing a proposed new TSPLOST (Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) referendum on the ballot in November.
In March, the Walton County Board of Commissioners voted to allow Chairman David Thompson to meet with city leaders to see if they wanted to initiate a process for placing a TSPLOST referendum before voters. They conceded during their discussion on Tuesday that they do.
TSPLOST is a one-penny sales tax on the dollar that would be divided between the county and the cities to fund specific projects that can alleviate traffic congestion and upgrade existing roadways.
Thompson and the mayors of Monroe, Loganville, Social Circle, Walnut Grove, Jersey, Good Hope and Between agreed that Walton’s population has significantly increased over the past decade and home sales indicate the area’s population will continue to grow.
Therefore, traffic has also increased and as more people move to the area more vehicles will travel local roads, they said.
The Walton Tribune reported in August 2021, that according to the 2020 census the county grew by 15% since 2010. Monroe grew by 12.8% over the past decade and Loganville saw 35.1% growth.
Two years ago, a TSPLOST referendum failed by just 661 votes in Walton County. Monroe Mayor John Howard pointed out the 2020 TSPLOST referendum had passed in the city.
At that time, it was estimated a TSPLOST would raise $60 million in revenue. During their discussion earlier this week, county and city leaders estimated that a new TSPLOST – if approved – could conservatively bring in around $80 million.
Thompson warned the cities’ mayors that recent property reassessments and inflation has burdened and upset taxpayers and their concerns should be taken into consideration. Therefore, a new TSPLOST would require a strong public outreach to educate residents on the issue, he said.
City and county governments are not permitted to promote TSPLOST; but they can request that another entity, like a Chamber of Commerce or other business group, provide information to the public on the benefits of such a proposal.
A suggested timeline to meet the various legal advertising deadlines for the TSPLOST referendum process was handed out at the meeting.
City and county leaders must meet no later than July 1 to discuss possible projects and the rate of a TSPLOST tax. This meeting must be held at least 30 days prior to the Board of Elections calling the referendum.
Walton County attorney Chip Ferguson advised elected officials to get their project lists ready as soon as possible.
The Board of Commissioners can meet on or before Aug. 2, to vote on the resolution to submit the referendum to voters and to approve the intergovernmental agreement.
