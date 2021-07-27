Critics say the lack of affordable housing for low-income families in Monroe is nothing new and will not be resolved anytime soon. They urge Monroe and Walton County officials to be more proactive in addressing the complex issue.
City leaders claim they are doing what they can, within legal limits. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs describes the steps it is taking.
The critics who care
Shauna Mathias and her husband, Clayton, flip houses. They buy old and dilapidated structures and renovate them to sell to middle-income buyers.
The couple recently renovated homes in the Mill area, and are working on projects on E. Marable and N. Madison. They restored and expanded a home built in the 1890s and put it on the market for $245,000, Shauna Mathias said. One year later she saw a similar property priced at around $280,000, Mathias said.
“The values here are skyrocketing.”
Since some of the homes they purchase are in areas of Monroe where the poor live in rundown rentals, Mathias said she has come to know these residents and wants to help.
She and friend Julie Sams painted one elderly woman’s house while working on a reno project down the street. Mathias said the woman’s home didn’t look like it had ever been properly maintained in the six years she had lived there. Yet she refused to call code enforcement to report the disrepair.
“She was afraid of being evicted and having nowhere to go,” Mathias said. “We have to do something to make these landlords fix up these places because they’re uninhabitable.”
Sams said some tenants don’t have written lease agreements with their landlords and pay rent month-to-month leaving them vulnerable to the landlord’s whims.
Mathias commented she knew of one landlord who would pick up his elderly and disabled tenants to collect their Social Security checks each month, to ensure they paid their rent.
Sams said many low-income tenants don’t know what their rights as renters are.
Both Mathias and Sams think the city should put more pressure on landlords to clean up their properties.
Monroe city officials
City leaders say they can only enforce codes to the letter of the law.
“A code enforcement inspector may only make entry into a home upon probable cause of code violations that are in plain view or they are called in by the tenant themselves; or landlord, which is rare,” said Logan Propes, Monroe city administrator. “So long as probable cause exists to inspect and a violation is found, or a credible report of a violation is received, then the municipality is authorized to enforce its codes through the proscribed methods under O.C.G.A. § 36-74-30. A municipality is not permitted to inspect a property maintenance violation at any time or place without probable cause of a violation.”
Propes said there are many tenants who are afraid to report serious disrepair. These renters might have to move out if significant repairs have to be made, or the place they live could be posted unfit for habitation, he said.
“However, if a code enforcement case is not remedied in the proper amount of time the landlord may find themselves in court, which has happened many times before,” Propes said. “In most cases though, base-line compliance is achieved even though sometimes it may be a fairly short amount of time before Code Enforcement cites a property again.”
Propes also responded as to whether the city should establish a rental registry, one of numerous recommendations included in a report released in 2019 by the Young Gamechangers leadership action program.
“In Georgia, rental registries are not allowed under law even though some cities have tried, unsuccessfully to establish them and have been ruled upon by the courts as illegal,” he said. “The same challenges exist for property maintenance inspections before utilities can be turned on; we cannot require an inside the home inspection between tenants or homeowner change. We can only review what is outside the home within our purview.”
Propes said city officials do try to reach out to landlords to discuss the importance of providing safe and decent housing for residents.
Local efforts and federal programs
Monroe Mayor John Howard said the city is working with HOPEMonroe to provide affordable housing. The non-profit works with “disenfranchised neighborhoods,” according to the group’s website.
“HOPEMonroe has been working with our code department and Sadie Krawczyk to better educate the public and assist them in finding properties, renovating properties, and getting the financial tools in place to be a successful homeowner,” Howard said.
“HOPEMonroe is now planning to partner with the reorganized Habitat entity to address the low income housing issue,” said David Dickinson, a HMI board member and city councilman. “There are no simple quick answers but I believe one critical component is to utilize Habitat’s ability to construct a larger number of quality affordable units rather than try to build or renovate one house at a time which has been HMI’s limitation.”
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs told The Tribune it offers housing and loan programs for low-income families that qualify.
“There are currently five properties that receive or have received low income housing tax credits or home loan funding in the city of Monroe,” said Justin Vining, DCA digital marketing coordinator. “Mainstreet Walton Mill, Country Grove, Ashton Pointe, Skyline Trace and Highland Village Apartments.”
Vining said program funding is sometimes combined with Section 8 housing choice vouchers and project based rental assistance.
“Units that receive funding on a property must commit to a period of several years of affordability for low income residents who qualify for the funding program,” he said. “DCA works diligently to maintain affordable quality homes, through our compliance and asset management departments. During the years that the owners commit to program compliance in exchange for funding, DCA is onsite to inspect designated units and the property conditions every 1 to 3 years.”
Vining said should residents or neighbors have concerns over program non-compliance, they can reach out to DCA through an online notification system.
“As of June 2021, we have 219 units under the housing assistance payment contract in Walton County,” he said. “In addition, over the last two years DCA has provided assistance to 12 residents in Walton County to purchase their first home. We provided an average of $5,625 in down payment assistance along with a low interest mortgage averaging $150,000 each. The average annual income of those assisted was $51,000.”
The Tribune will continue this conversation on poverty and lack of affordable housing by speaking to F.I.S.H. and HOPEMonroe in the next article.
