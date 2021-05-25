James Cooper, a Walton County trucking company executive, was elected chairman of the Georgia Republican Party for the 10th Congressional District.
The party had district conventions across the state on May 15, including the 10th District convention in Milledgeville.
Reporters were barred from the meeting, but First Vice Chairman Cory Lawrence of the Walton County GOP said several resolutions passed. Among them: censures of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, two Republicans who have run afoul of many in the party for not doing enough to boost former President Donald Trump’s reelection efforts in the tight Georgia contest.
“The district chairman provides leadership and assistance to local county parties,” Cooper said. “My main role as district chair is to make sure counties in my district have the resources and training they need to turn out our voters and run a successful Election Day operation.”
Cooper grew up in Gwinnett County and moved to Bold Springs in 1997.
“I worked in our family building business through high school and until the age of 20,” he recalled recently. “I gave up the home building and moved over to the family trucking business.
“I bought my first dump truck in 1997. We relocated in 2019 and I took on the day-to-day office task and still hit the road running deliveries on a regular basis.”
Cooper said he’d had an interest in politics, but really got active after the passage of the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as “Obamacare,” in 2010.
Cooper was a volunteer with Rob Woodall’s campaign for Congress in 2010. He got to know another of the GOP candidates, Tom Kirby, during the race.
“It was several months later I ran into Tom at a town hall and asked if he was going to run for then (state) House District 107,” Cooper said. “He asked to meet with me after the next Walton GOP meeting, and I agreed.
“While at the Waffle House in Monroe that evening, he asked if I would be his campaign manager. I agreed and that turned into me serving as his legislative aide for the first few years, adviser and general consultant through this past session.”
Kirby won a special election in 2012 and has since won five terms and was the only member of the Walton County delegation unopposed in 2020.
“It has become a friendship that I value dearly and the knowledge that I have gained is invaluable,” Cooper said.
Cooper said he also worked with the campaigns of County Commissioners Dr. Jeremy Adams and Bo Warren but didn’t get really involved on a party level until a couple of years ago. His first office was third vice chairman.
“After being on the inside and after some evaluation, I felt I had the knowledge, the time and the passion to lead this district for the next two years, so here we are today: chairman of Georgia’s 10th District Republican Party.”
Cooper said his goal in the new office is to prepare counties in the 10th District for the 2022 election. The GOP will try to defend its majorities in both houses of the General Assembly and keep the governor’s office, which it’s held since 2003. Gov. Brian Kemp of Athens is seeking a second term.
