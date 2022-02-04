Now that the 2020 Census data is out, local city governments across Georgia are going through the redistricting process.
Monroe city council members reviewed five draft versions of redistricting maps during a low-key workshop on Tuesday. Each proposed map’s district boundaries are drawn to reflect the equitable distribution of the voting population, around 2,500 people, in each council member’s district.
The city is divided into eight districts, with super districts 7 and 8 currently majority white. Councilmen Nathan Little and David Dickinson, respectively, represent the two super districts.
Districts 2, 3 and 5, represented by Councilwoman Myoshia Crawford and Councilmen Charles Boyce and Norman Garrett, respectively, are currently minority-majority districts.
Based on the 2010 Census and current district boundaries, super district 7 is comprised of districts 1-3 and totals an average of 48.93% white population and super district 8 is comprised of districts 4-6 and totals an average of 52.70% white.
“The configuration of those two super districts depends on how the district 1-6 maps are drawn from the new 2020 data,” said Logan Propes, city administrator. “So, it’s hard to say just yet if they both will be majority-white. Based on running a couple of scenarios they could be split. Either way, they would be very, very close in demographic orientation.”
Jon McBrayer, a GIS planner with the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, facilitated the workshop.
“The goal of redistricting is to redraw the voting districts in a fair and equitable manner, and keep population counts equal so that all citizens have equal representation,” McBrayer said.
McBrayer told council members that the first three map versions he presented were based on Census data alone, and the last two versions were based on both population data and input from city officials.
Some draft maps made districts more compact in order not to break neighborhoods apart, another attempted to give each council member a geographical stake in the city’s downtown core.
The reapportioned population in each district cannot have more than a 10% variance over the smallest district, McBrayer said. Along with the maps, McBrayer showed graphs to compare the Census’ population totals of each district with the proposed population totals for each version of the five draft maps.
The city’s 2021 total population is estimated at 15,016, according to the population graphs that McBrayer presented.
“This was just the first workshop,” Propes said. “We just received input from everyone and explained the process and criteria. We will make some potential map amendments next.”
Propes said the council might hold a second workshop later this month.
“We would like to have it done by end of year at latest but if we could finish by summer that is the goal,” he said.
Propes confirmed the council has not leaned toward a singular preference on any version of the maps presented. He stressed that reapportionment must rely on population figures as recorded in the 2020 Census, and not include any anticipated population increases from future residential growth.
The new redistricting map must be in place before the 2023 election, and would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
