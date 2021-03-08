Sen. Jon Ossoff will take questions from Georgians in a virtual town hall Monday night.
The freshman senator, a Democrat from Atlanta, will be live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. In a statement from his office, the senator said Georgians are encouraged to tune in and submit questions.
Ossoff and fellow Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock voted to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 response and financial stimulus package, which includes no-cost vaccines to all Americans, plus stimulus checks and tax credits for millions.
Ossoff’s office said the spending package includes more than $4 billion “to safely reopen Georgia’s public schools.”
