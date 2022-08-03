Chairman David Thompson and the Walton County Board of Commissioners announce a preliminary award of $42 million for the Hard Labor Creek Regional Water Treatment Facility, pending a final budget review and approval. The Governor's Office of Planning and Budget informed the Walton County Board of Commissioners of approval of the application for funding on July 14, 2022. The award implementation will take approximately 6 to 8 weeks due to the nature of the process.
The award will be disbursed as a reimbursement grant to the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority. The Walton County Water & Sewer Authority will use the funds to strengthen the infrastructure of Walton County by building a Water Treatment Facility at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.
With Walton County growing in population and the demand for water increasing, the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority must start using its water source at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir by building a Water Treatment Facility.
Walton County does not have its own source for drinking water and currently buys 100% of the water distributed to customers. The water is purchased from neighboring systems, including Newton County, Oconee County, and the City of Monroe. Our purchasing capacity is limited with each system, and we can only purchase a designated amount from each one. We can buy up to 6,250,000 gallons per day from Newton, 250,000 from Oconee, and 250,000 from the City of Monroe.
With over 16,744 active customers, the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority sometimes meets and exceeds peak demand during warmer and drier months. Meaning customers use more than the allotted amount, and the Water Authority must purchase more water at a higher cost. Should a significant drought happen, Walton County could be in a difficult situation to provide water to its citizens and industry.
This $42,000,000.00 award will help alleviate the burden on the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority and help provide a much-needed Water Treatment Facility for all of Walton County.
This announcement comes after several months of hard work and dedication by Chairman Thompson with the help of several people. Chairman Thompson wants to thank everyone involved in helping this award come to fruition:
- Governor Brian Kemp, his staff, and appointed committees who had a role in the application process
- Dave Belton, Georgia State Representative
- Bill Cowsert, Georgia State Senator
- Burt Jones, Georgia State Senator
- Tom Kirby, Georgia State Representative
- Brian Strickland, Georgia State Senator
- Bruce Williamson, Georgia State Representative
- Walton County Board of Commissioners
- Walton County Water & Sewer Authority Board
- Hard Labor Creek Regional Reservoir Board
- Milton Cronheim and the Walton County Finance Department
- Holland & Knight, Lobbyist
- Jimmy Parker, Precision Planning Engineer
- Marcie Rubensohn, Lobbyist
- Shane Short, Walton County Development Authority
- Judd Turner, Environmental Protection Agency
- Joseph Young, Consultant
(1) comment
How are you writing about this corruption and ignoring the delay of the Rivian bond corruption? Also, note the shift to first person in your article, with no quotation marks. Who's writing this article?
