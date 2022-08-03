Chairman David Thompson and the Walton County Board of Commissioners announce a preliminary award of $42 million for the Hard Labor Creek Regional Water Treatment Facility, pending a final budget review and approval. The Governor's Office of Planning and Budget informed the Walton County Board of Commissioners of approval of the application for funding on July 14, 2022. The award implementation will take approximately 6 to 8 weeks due to the nature of the process.  

The award will be disbursed as a reimbursement grant to the Walton County Water & Sewer Authority. The Walton County Water & Sewer Authority will use the funds to strengthen the infrastructure of Walton County by building a Water Treatment Facility at the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir.

AlanGrimsley

How are you writing about this corruption and ignoring the delay of the Rivian bond corruption? Also, note the shift to first person in your article, with no quotation marks. Who's writing this article?

