It is now first come, first serve if a group wants to use city parks in Social Circle. Social Circle will no longer charge rental fees for use of city parks, since the council voted Tuesday to cancel park rentals entirely.
The vote — with Councilman Tyson Jackson opposed — came following staff requests to change the maximum number of hours to rent Friendship Park from to eight hours from four, and to add a power fee of $25 per 20-amp outlet to the previous rental fee of $50 per hour.
Councilman Steve Shelton made a motion the city would not rent out any city parks.
The council’s action will not have an impact on any events already scheduled, like a Juneteenth celebration that is being planned.
Council members did vote to adopt slightly amended guidelines for the Farmers’ Market for the 2021 season.
Downtown Director Amber McKibben listed several additions made to market rules and regulations. Vendors are asked to not use Ware Street for parking, only for unloading, McKibben said. Vendors should not park in parking spaces directly in front of the park. Instead, they should park in the gravel lot off of Sycamore Street or on the north side of Sycamore across from Villa Pizza.
“Also, each vendor must set up in a spot designated by the market manager,” she said. “This is to protect our sod and keep it green and healthy.”
In other city business, the council voted to approve a $50-per-hour fee for off-duty police and fire personnel who might provide security or safety for assemblies and other events permitted through the city.
Council members accepted a bid from J. Key Roofing LLC to replace the roof on City Hall at a base bid of $65,775.
The council also accepted a contract to process kiosk payment fees per transaction. The annual cost should range from $2,000 to $3,000, City Manager Adele Schirmer said.
Social Circle bought a kiosk to offer residents 24-hour, seven-day-a-week access to pay their city utility bills and taxes. The kiosk will be installed in the back wall of City Hall in June or July and will accept cash, check or credit cards.
Schirmer said the kiosk software is integrated with the city’s financial software and current credit card processing vendor so that the payment process will be “seamless.”
“This reduces staff time and potential human error,” Schirmer said.
The city manager said there are about 2,300 city utility customers. About one-third of customers pay bills at City Hall during regular business hours or they use the drop box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.