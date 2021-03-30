After not quite three full months on the job, Kevin Little has a promotion in Barrow County.
The Board of Commissioners conducted a special called meeting Friday in Winder to remove the “interim” tag from the county manager’s title. Little has served in the role since Jan. 1.
Prior to that, Little spent 20 years as the chairman of the Board of Commissioners in his native Walton County. He is a graduate of Monroe Area High School and resident of unincorporated Monroe.
“We look forward to working with Kevin Little,” Chairman Pat Graham said in a news release from Barrow County.
“He is extremely knowledgable in all aspects of county government. He is a great addition to our team.”
The Barrow County Board of Commissioners voted Dec. 8 to accept Mike Renshaw’s resignation after 41⁄2 years on the job as he became the general manager of the Highlands Ranch Metro District in Colorado.
Graham and the Barrow County board looked south, where Little was wrapping up his fifth term after deciding not to seek reelection.
At the time, Graham said the county’s contract with Little would be “open-ended,” and he could apply for the position like anyone else.
“I am truly excited and humbled to be named Barrow County manager,” Little said.
“I look forward to working with the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, along with the employees, to continue the successes that are taking place here.”
Little was elected first as a Republican in 2000. Prior to that, he served as the director of traffic services in Walton County. He also has worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Little has a bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from Georgia College.
The announcement from Barrow County noted Kevin and Wendy Little have “four grown children, four granddogs and one grandpig.”
