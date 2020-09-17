MONROE, Ga. — A man died after his SUV left the highway and hit a tree.
State troopers and local public safety personnel responded late Wednesday morning to a crash on U.S. 78 near Sardis Church Road west of Monroe. A 2005 Honda Pilot driving east on U.S. 78 went off the south shoulder of the highway and struck a tree head-on.
The driver, 83-year-old Gerald Luenzmann of Monroe, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers have not determined why Luenzmann lost control of his SUV, Lt. Stephanie Stallings said. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.