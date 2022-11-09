By a 53%-47% margin, Walton County voters rejected a TSPLOST referendum in Tuesday's General Election.
The TSPLOT had been pushed by the Chamber of Commerce and others in the county to help improve roads. Those in favor pointed out the tax was also paid by non-county residents. Passage would have meant a state DOT matching grant.
