MONROE, Ga. — Cliff Howard was sworn in Friday as the chief assistant district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
Howard, who has worked in the DA’s office since 2006, will be the primary assistant to District Attorney Randy McGinley, but his responsibilities mainly will be on the Walton County side of things.
McGinley announced Friday he would have two chief assistants, with one working in each county office as their primary concern to ensure each county was properly represented.
Amber Dally was named as the chief assistant for the Newton County office.
Howard and Dally will assist McGinley in supervising and managing each office. They will also handle many of the serious violent felonies and other complicated cases. Additionally, they will be heavily involved in working with all of the agencies that work with the DA’s office, including law enforcement, the Division of Family and Children Services, child advocacy centers and other community partners.
While Howard and Dally will split duties by county, only one can formally be the chief assistant per state law, with Howard officially second on the organization chart behind McGinley, with the duty to take on the DA’s role if McGinley is unable to fulfill the duty.
Howard was sworn into the office by Judge John Ott and said he was proud to take on the role.
“I was told by (former DA and now Judge) Ken Wynne when I took this job in 2006 I would be gone in two years because I would get sick of the drive,” Howard said. “Well, I’m still here 15 years later and still making that drive.”
McGinley said he was certain Howard would do a great job in the role.
“People would jump through a wall for Cliff,” McGinley said. “He’s a calming presence in the office.”
Howard said he was fortunate to work with a great group in the Monroe office.
“The people in this office are tremendous,” Howard said. “It’s a great place to work and I’m honored to take this position.”
