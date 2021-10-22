MONROE, Ga. — Some employees in the Walton County School District will get pay raises due to rising market costs, while all system workers will get a one-time bonus after actions taken Tuesday by the Walton County Board of Education.
Board officials discussed a market adjustment on the pay scale for several classified positions due to increasing turnover in the custodian, bus driver and bus monitor positions. At Tuesday’s monthly board meeting, the board unanimously approved an increase in all salary scales for each position.
While existing employees’ salaries will each increase based on their current level of experience and their place on the salary step schedule, the board released the new numbers for starting salaries for each position.
Custodians, who previously started at $10.82 an hour, will see starting salary increase to $13.31 an hour. Lead custodians, who started at $13.31, will now begin at $14.97.
Bus drivers previously began at $15.65 an hour but will see that hourly rate increase to $18.65. Finally, bus monitors will see starting salary move from $9.12 to $12.12 an hour.
While officials admit these numbers are not as high as some in the area — Gwinnett recently increased bus driver pay to $20 an hour — they feel the increase will improve employee retention by making them more competitive with nearby systems and comparable private sector jobs.
In similar board news, another vote was taken Tuesday in which the board unanimously approved a one-time payment for full-time staff.
While the bonus is contingent on the approval of federal CARES Act funding to the system, the gesture is meant to give employees extra relief in the face of pandemic concerns due to their work during the COVID-19 crisis.
All full-time employees will receive a $1,500 bonus payment once the CARES funding is cleared, while staff at 50%/49% hours will receive a payment of $750.
The board also approved its discussed enrollment of the Employee Assistance Program Tuesday night.
