The Monroe City Council voted Tuesday to purchase land for a potential transportation project to help ease traffic congestion in the area of state Route 138 and U.S. 78.
The council discussed acquiring the 34.68-acre property from Liberty First Bank at a cost of $1.15 million during the public hearing portion of the regular meeting.
City staff recommended the council approve the purchase to proactively “stay ahead” of future traffic growth.
City Manager Logan Propes told The Walton Tribune that the property, which is set back behind Chick-fil-A, could be used for protective right of way and provide a way to alleviate traffic jams in the area near highways 138 and 78. Propes said the recommended project would be “locally driven,” but that city officials would welcome assistance from the Georgia Department of Transportation because of the benefit to state roads.
The City Council also discussed amending the city’s land use regulations for its industrial zoning district (M-1) by adding indoor food crop production and biodiesel fuel production as permitted uses. Council members listened to a first reading of the proposed ordinance amendment, and will take action on Oct. 12, following a second reading.
Council members reviewed a preliminary plat for 319 S. Madison Ave. New Leaf Georgia LLC hopes to develop townhomes on the site.
In other city business, the council approved the following:
• A resolution to submit an application to the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority for a more than $2.9 million loan to extend the city’s water system and construct a new elevated water storage tank.
• The $278,673 emergency purchase of an automated side loader truck from Carolina Environmental Systems for the public works department.
• An $117,800 bid from Great Southern Recreation to replace a 22-foot-by-44-foot pavilion and addition of a 30-foot-by-60-foot pavilion at Mathews Park.
• A resolution to accept $32,000 in funding from the federal COVID-19 relief funds for reimbursement costs and operating expenses at Cy Nunnally Memorial Airport.
