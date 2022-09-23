The Help Wanted sign is on full display for Walton County and may be for a while.
County officials currently have numerous positions open in multiple departments.
“One of the hardest to recruit for is in public safety with our largest number of openings in the Sheriff's Office,” county manager John Ward said. “Individuals who are willing to protect and serve while at the same time placing their lives on the line on a daily basis are becoming more and more difficult to find.”
Increased media scrutiny, pay and total time away from family all factor into an individual’s decision to enter into a law enforcement career, Ward said.
County leaders are hopeful that updated jail facilities, equipment and increased training will help recruit a new wave of people who are willing to run toward danger as opposed to run away from it.
“As an employer we have to constantly be monitoring the market, pay, benefits and make adjustments to try our best to be competitive in the existing job market,” Ward said.
The Walton County Board of Commissioners has approved several pay increases for employees during the past two years in addition to offering a solid benefits package.
According to the county manager, the two largest challenges continue to involve pay and inflation.
“Private employers are increasing pay at a much faster rate than local governments in an attempt to keep up with inflation,” Ward said. “Often times an employee will only look at their take home pay and they often do not calculate the full value of the benefits provided. We are working to highlight the value of Walton County benefits in an effort to educate and help employees realize their true value. With inflation rising at the current rate, it is often difficult for local governments to match this rate in the form of pay increases, especially since pay is tied to yearly projected budgets.
Walton County officials have recently worked to address pay both during budget time and throughout the year. While the recent pay adjustments have helped there does seem to be more difficulty in finding qualified applicants to fill positions.
“We do have one of the highest numbers of open positions in some time across all Walton County departments,” Ward said. “I have been working with Human Resources to combat this issue, recruit to a wider market and to increase our competitiveness in the job market. We are faced with a difficult challenge but I am confident in Walton County and our ability to be among the best employers in the state. We are blessed with strong, capable and loyal employees who are doing their best to provide quality services to Walton County and we do invite others who are interested in a public service career to consider joining us.”
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
