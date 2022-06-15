UPDATE:
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has determined that the June 14 tweet candidate Vernon Jones perceived as a threat from his opponent Mike Colllins' campaign did not rise to the level of a violent act, according to MCSO Chief Deputy Keith Howard.
Howard explained that the MCSO takes incident reports of potentially threatening communications seriously, be it on social media, text messages or phone calls.
Howard said the tweet was evaluated and although it might elicit an emotional response, it could be considered an expression of free speech given it was made in the context of a heated race for election.
Howard said the MCSO suggested to Jones that if he continued to receive potentially threatening messages they would evaluate each instance to gauge whether a threat was escalating.
Walton Tribune staff writer Denise Etheridge contributed to the story update.
Original story:
Congressional candidate Vernon Jones says he filed a police report Tuesday after he said a tweet posted by opponent Mike Collins "encourages violence against me" after it depicted "both a rape whistle featuring Jones’ name and a loaded gun."
The tweet was issued Monday afternoon on the Collins campaign's Twitter account and features a photo of a red "rape whistle" with the address of a website that details information on a series of past charges of intimidation and sexual misconduct made against Jones while he served as CEO of DeKalb County government and in the Georgia House of Representatives.
The whistle photo with Jones' name is paired with a photo of a pink handgun below the words, "Although some use a rape whistle for protection against sexual assault, a 9mm is the more preferred form of protection."
Jones, who is facing Collins in the Tuesday, June 21, Republican Primary runoff election, said Collins had used "baseless and false attacks against me" similar to ones concerning sexual allegations made against some prominent conservative candidates in the past.
“But, this time (Collins) went too far," Jones said. "This isn’t just nasty politics. This verges on criminal."
Jones' statement on the report says the tweet "encourages violence against me."He said he filed the report with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office "for the potential violence" and "at the advice of counsel not just out of concern for my own safety but for the safety of my family, staff and supporters."
A Tuesday request from The News to Collins and his campaign for comment about the tweet had not been returned Wednesday morning.
His tweet was the latest salvo by either candidate in their increasingly bitter race for the Republican nomination for Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat in the Tuesday, June 21, runoff election.
Collins' campaign has worked to increase voters' negative view of Jones by sending mailers to voters in the congressional district that list a series of personal and work-related sexual and homophobic allegations made against Jones over his three decades in state and county offices as a Democrat from DeKalb County.
Jones, who now lives in Morgan County, and his campaign have sought to link Collins' desire for election to a simple desire to follow his father, longtime congressman Mac Collins, into office.
The Jones campaign also has tried to link a personal loan Collins made to his campaign with federal COVID-relief money Collins' Jackson trucking company received in 2020, which Collins has denied.
The winner will face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic Primary runoff between Jessica Fore and Tabitha Johnson-Green in the Nov. 8 General Election. The 18-county east Georgia district will include most of Newton County after Jan. 1.
However, the district outside Newton County is heavily Republican and the winner of the GOP Primary runoff Tuesday could have an easy path to election to the U.S. House.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, chose not to seek re-election to a fifth term this year to seek the Republican nomination for Georgia Secretary of State — which Hice lost to incumbent Brad Raffensperger May 24.
Collins and Jones qualified for Tuesday's runoff after Collins finished first and Jones second but neither received more than 50% of the total votes cast in an eight-candidate race for the nomination May 24.
Jones switched from the Democratic Party to the GOP in 2020. He began a campaign for governor in 2021 but switched to the 10th District race at the urging of former President Donald Trump, who later publicly endorsed Jones for the seat.
