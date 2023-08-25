With the land deal between Social Circle City Schools and the Social Circle Board of Education concluded, the school system is finally set to move forward with its long-gestating project to build a new elementary school.
The city school district has long been planning a replacement campus for Social Circle Elementary School, which will combine the populations of the existing elementary school with Social Circle Primary School, as well as the sixth graders from Social Circle Middle School, to create a K-6 school which will serve around 950 students.
This summer, the board approved a land deal with the city to trade properties, with the school system giving the city the land that SCPS currently sits on and the remaining 24 percent of SCES belonging to the school system, as well as Stephens Park and a vacant property on Malcom Road.
In return, the school district acquired a 59-acre tract of land north of the Social Circle Parkway between Cannon Drive and Thurman Baccus Road.
School district officials issued a statement on the value of the deal to the entire city.
“The agreement allowed longstanding title issues between the city and the school system to finally be resolved, resulting in improved relationships and sound financial stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” the statement read. “Although not required by the State Board of Education, an appraisal was conducted to evaluate all of the considered properties. Their value totaled $3,955,000. Comparatively, the 59-acre tract on the Parkway that the city traded appraised at $2,673,000. Despite the appraisals, the district will not experience a loss on our financial statements.
“While the difference of $1,282,000 seems to favor the city, it is obvious the actual beneficiaries are the city residents, and most importantly, the students. We look forward to the many ways that the City Council and the Mayor will choose to utilize the facilities for the good of our community.”
Earlier this month, SCCS Superintendent Carrie Booher presented an update on the new SCES campus at the meeting of the Social Circle Board of Education, where she discussed future plans for the land and the overall school district.
“We’re very excited about this,” Booher said. “We’re also trying to be incredibly careful with taxpayer money.”
The new SCES is projected to open in 2025, at which point the current elementary school campus will be turned over to the city, although the district will retain access to the bus shop and other transportation facilities behind the current school. Meanwhile, the current SCPS will remain available to the school system until 2045, if necessary, as an early learning center, were the district’s pre-kindergarten programs will continue to operate.
There’s much work to be done to get there, Booher said, including work with the Georgia Department of Transportation to ensure the entrance way to the campus is as safe as possible on the Parkway.
But the district already has plans beyond that.
“We anticipate a new middle school will be our next building need,” Booher said. “Our middle/high school building is becoming more crowded.”
The new SCES property will have enough space to accommodate building a new middle school campus right next to it, at which point not only will the remaining middle school students at the middle/high school campus move to the new building, but the sixth graders at SCES will rejoin them, allowing the pre-K students to move into the new SCES at that time.
Still, there is much work to be done before anything more can happen, but Booher said it was an excellent step forward for the district.
“We are equally as excited as our families, students, staff,and community members about our bright future in the Social Circle City Schools,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.