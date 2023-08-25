With the land deal between Social Circle City Schools and the Social Circle Board of Education concluded, the school system is finally set to move forward with its long-gestating project to build a new elementary school.

The city school district has long been planning a replacement campus for Social Circle Elementary School, which will combine the populations of the existing elementary school with Social Circle Primary School, as well as the sixth graders from Social Circle Middle School, to create a K-6 school which will serve around 950 students.

