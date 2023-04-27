Walton County Cold Case Files

Walton County law enforcement officials seek your help in the disappearnce of an 18-year-old college student in 2007.

Note: In month The Walton Tribune, with the assistance of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, will highlight a current cold case. Please contact the WCSO if you have any information on these unsolved cases.

During the late evening/early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2007, 18-year-old  University of North Georgia College Freshman Justin Gaines was present at Wild Bill's Nightclub in Duluth, near Gwinnett Place Mall in Gwinnett County. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.