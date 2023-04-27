Note: In month The Walton Tribune, with the assistance of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, will highlight a current cold case. Please contact the WCSO if you have any information on these unsolved cases.
During the late evening/early morning hours of Nov. 7, 2007, 18-year-old University of North Georgia College Freshman Justin Gaines was present at Wild Bill's Nightclub in Duluth, near Gwinnett Place Mall in Gwinnett County.
Justin was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m., entering a vehicle with several individuals.
Shortly after his disappearance a missing person's call was placed by the Gaines family.
This incident was extensively investigated by the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Division and later included extensive investigation efforts by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, Barrow County Sheriff's Office, City of Monroe Police Department and the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
During the spring of 2022, investigative efforts have been focused on Walton County and are being conducted by the Walton County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Homicide Unit. Anyone with knowledge of Justin's whereabouts or knowledge of individuals involved in his disappearance are asked to contact Walton County Sheriff's Office Investigator Michael Rising at 770-266-1556 or email michael.rising@co.walton.ga.us. All contacts will be kept confidential.
