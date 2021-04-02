MONROE, Ga. — A Detroit woman was charged with drunken driving in the crash that injured three people and shut down a part of a state highway Thursday night.
The three-vehicle crash at about 8 p.m. on state Route 11 near Mill Run closed a portion of the highway between Monroe and Social Circle.
A Dodge Avenger driving south on Highway 11 tried to turn left onto a private driveway and crossed into the path of a northbound Honda Accord.
The impact caused the Dodge to begin to rotate clockwise, coming to an uncontrolled rest on the east shoulder of the highway, facing north. Meanwhile, the Honda struck a southbound Ford Explorer that was following the Dodge.
Both the Ford and Dodge came to rest in the middle of the highway.
Janae Danielle Johnson, 29, was driving the Dodge. She was charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open container, failure to yield while turning left and driving without insurance.
Antonio Meadows, 20, of Monroe, was driving the Honda, and 49-year-old Lisa Crawford of Monroe along with a juvenile passenger were in the Ford.
All occupants were transported to Walton EMS to Piedmont Walton Hospital. Assistant Chief Craig League of Walton County Fire Rescue described the injuries as “minor to moderate.”
Johnson remained in the Walton County Jail on Friday morning on a charge of obstruction.
