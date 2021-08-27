BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury indicted a Covington, Georgia, man on a bank robbery charge.
Nekyle N. Chaney, 45, is accused of robbing the Regions in Albertville by force, violence or intimidation in February.
He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Two other Georgia men — 46-year-old Theodore David Kemp of Decatur and 31-year-old Ronnie Lee Jones of Atlanta — were arrested by police in Albertville and neighboring Boaz after the robbery.
Police at the time told The Sand Mountain Reporter that Chaney was the only one of the three suspects in the bank.
A fourth suspect, 32-year-old Shermaine Nashawn Caison of Ellenwood, Georgia, was charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly trying to flush marijuana down a toilet at the Albertville City Jail.
