After years of holding the well-known and controversial re-enactment of the Moore’s Ford lynching in late July to commemorate and memorialize the infamous murders, the Moore’s Ford Committee will no longer hold the event in the dog days of summer.
Instead, the event will continue next year at an earlier, and more temperate date, as the group will combine its two major events into one going forward.
“We are moving the reenactment from July to the first Saturday in April,” Tyrone Brooks, chair of the Moore’s Ford Committee, said. “We’re combining the reenactment with the commemoration of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. we hold every year.”
For more than a decade, the Committee has held the reenactment in July to correspond with the anniversary of the Moore’s Ford lynchings, in which a mob of white men gunned down four black sharecroppers at the Moore’s Ford bridge at the border of Walton and Oconee counties.
The case drew national attention and President Harry Truman sent federal agents to investigate, but a grand jury failed to indict anyone in the still sealed proceedings and the case remains unsolved to this day.
The reenactment, which depicts the infamous crime, was started to draw attention to the neglected cold case and perhaps see justice done at last in the terrible crime.
After so long, though, Brooks said last Saturday’s event was the last to be held in July as, moving forward, they run with a spring date for the event.
“The heat index is one of the primary reasons,” Brooks said. “We can’t ask people to risk their health and safety to attend this event. The heat was 105 degrees last year on the concrete. And it only looks to get worse every summer.”
Instead, Brooks said they would combine the reenactment with the annual march to the Moore’s Ford bridge, held in April for many years due to similar heat concerns. It brings together two events long planned to be one, only now held near the date of King’s assassination.
Brooks said it’s appropriate as he has long seen King as the founder of the movement for justice at Moore’s Ford.
“Martin Luther King mentioned the Moore’s Ford lynching in a speech at Morehouse College among other such atrocities,” Brooks said. “It was long on his mind. We’re simply continuing his work.”
The combined march and reenactment event will be held for the first time on April 1, 2023, starting with the usual church service at First United African Church of Monroe.
