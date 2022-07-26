Moore's Ford

The annual Moore’s Ford reenactment was held Saturday on the Walton-Oconee line to continue to shine light on the unsolved killings of black sharecroppers Roger and Dorothy Malcom and George and Mae Murray Dorsey. Saturday’s reenactment will be the final one held during the month of July. Organizers are moving the event to April due to the extreme summer temperatures.

 Cassie Jones | MAK Photograph

After years of holding the well-known and controversial re-enactment of the Moore’s Ford lynching in late July to commemorate and memorialize the infamous murders, the Moore’s Ford Committee will no longer hold the event in the dog days of summer.

Instead, the event will continue next year at an earlier, and more temperate date, as the group will combine its two major events into one going forward.

