Rivian protest

Anti-Rivian voters speak with 10th Congressional District candidate Marc McMain in Monroe last May. 

 Chris Bridges | The Walton Tribune

A Morgan County judge has ruled in favor of residents who challenged a main part of the incentive deal for electric vehicle maker Rivian to build a $5 billion production and research facility partly in Social Circle.

Ocmulgee Superior Court Chief Judge Brenda Holbert Trammel denied the petition by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton counties for validation of $15 billion of Taxable Revenue Bonds "for the purpose of financing the costs associated with Rivian's development of a proposed electric vehicle manufacturing plant on land located in Walton and Morgan counties."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.