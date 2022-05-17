Social Circle’s city department heads briefed council members last week on each department’s budgetary wish list for the coming fiscal year.
The detailed discussion on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was held during a rescheduled work session. The council had changed the work session date from May 5 to May 11.
City Manager Eric Taylor presented the FY2022-23 overall draft budget of $26,228,525 to the City Council last month.
Taylor said the draft budget focuses on strategic priorities, infrastructure projects and investment in equipment and personnel to get ahead of anticipated growth.
Overall, the proposed budget for next year is a 41% increase compared to the current year’s budget.
The city’s proposed $6.8 million general fund budget for FY2022-23 is slightly higher than the current $5.6 million general fund budget for FY2021-22.
Taylor maintains that the current 7.9 millage rate would likely remain the same, as a 10-12% growth has been projected for the tax digest.
The council will hold a public hearing on the budget at the regular council meeting on May 17. Two more public hearings on the millage rate will be held on June 2, at noon and at 6:30 p.m., prior to a regular evening work session. A third public hearing on the mill rate will be held on June 21, when the council will have a regular meeting and adopt the budget. Social Circle council work sessions and meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and are held in the community room behind the police department.
Citizens can review the draft budget at City Hall from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at www.socialcirclega.gov.
During a short discussion about making repairs to the city’s community room off East Hightower Trail, Mayor David Keener commented that elections would no longer be held there because the county is close to completing the South Walton Community Center at 573 Fairplay Road in Social Circle. This facility will now become a polling location for voters, Keener said.
The mayor said he understands there is concern among some residents about the center being finished on time for the May 24 election.
Keener said he was told that the new community center would be complete enough to accommodate voters.
“Mayor Keener is correct,” verified Lisa Clark, assistant director with Walton County Elections. “We have been assured that the section where the voters vote will be available by May 24.”
