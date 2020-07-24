MONROE, Ga. — A 12-county region of northeast Georgia had no critical care hospital beds Friday afternoon.
The area centered around Athens, which includes Walton County, has 70 critical care beds, according to the state Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.
All of them were in use, according to a daily report related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The state does not say how many of those 70 beds are in use for cases related to the pandemic.
Across the state, 87% of critical care beds are in use.
The northeast Georgia area, known as Region E in the health care breakdown, had 87 of 142 emergency department beds (61%) available. It’s worse statewide, with only 46% unused.
Only 91 of 633 general inpatient beds (14%) were unused. Statewide, 19% were available.
State health care facilities are using 45% of the 2,811 ventilators available for adults.
Walton County has seen two consecutive days of double-digit growth in cases of the coronavirus. Friday, the number of cumulative cases in the county jumped by 24 to 729.
There have been 32 deaths and 87 hospitalizations.
