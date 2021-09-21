Loganville residents have long complained about increased traffic in a city intersected by several main thoroughfares. In March 96% of residents that responded to an online survey by a Citizens Advisory Group regarding future development stated that traffic in the city was a primary concern.
In an effort to deal with transportation issues that come with a growing population, the city of Loganville is conducting a traffic study and needs assessment. The study will identify current transportation needs and help city officials develop short- and long-term projects to improve travel conditions for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.
“This traffic study gives us the tools to plan for growth and the needed infrastructure upgrades,” said Loganville Councilman Bill Duvall, who chairs the city’s public utilities/transportation committee. “This open house is a great opportunity for community members to comment on existing conditions and areas of concern.”
Residents can learn about the study’s initial findings and submit comments during an informal public information open house from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rock Gym, 135 Main Street in Loganville. A second public meeting regarding the study will likely be held in January 2022.
The study, which has three major phases, began this past April and should be completed by April 2022.
The current phase will define existing conditions and assess needs. Project recommendations will be developed in the second phase. Lastly, recommendations and study documentation will be finalized.
Loganville residents were asked to weigh in on their traffic concerns via an online community survey that included an interactive map and discussion forum. The survey began May 20 and ended June 30.
A total of 272 individuals provided feedback. From the responses, 230 residents engaged in the survey and 262 comments were posted on the interactive map.
Participants in the survey were asked to choose their top two traffic concerns. The following statistics shows their choices:
Congestion – 50% or 222
Safety – 19% or 85
Road Condition – 7% or 33
Truck Volumes – 7% or 30
Other – 7% or 30
Speeding – 6% or 29
Bicycle and Pedestrian safety – 3% or 12
Parking – 1% or 5
Loganville’s Traffic Study and Needs Analysis is funded by a grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission with KCI Technologies Inc. serving as the lead consultants for the project.
Visit www.loganvilletrafficstudy.com for more information.
The Georgia Department of Transportation also recently asked for public input from Walton County residents on a proposed road improvement project within Loganville city limits. The public comment period for this proposed GDOT project ended Sept. 13.
GDOT plans to improve Highway 20 at the intersections of Moon Road and Center Hill Church Road, Centerville-Rosebud Road, and McCullers Road, and would widen Highway 20 between Tuck Road and U.S. Highway 78 to an urban four-lane roadway with a raised median to improve traffic operations and reduce crashes.
