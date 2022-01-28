MONROE, Ga. — A Loganville man accused of killing his mother now faces charges of the assault of an officer in the county jail.
Court records show Shane Samuel Stark is charged with felony obstruction of an officer and acts of violence in a penal institution.
Stark, 42, allegedly assaulted a corrections officer in the Walton County Jail. He’s there awaiting trial for the Jan. 12 death of 73-year-old Makhyal Stark Pohlel at the home they shared in the 4800 block of state Route 20.
According to a warrant filed Jan. 20 in the Walton County Clerk of Superior Court office, Stark allegedly lunged at a corrections officer while in a hallway at the jail on the afternoon of Jan. 14.
Stark allegedly punched the officer in the chest until being pushed back into the cell. Stark then allegedly punched the officer in the head, choked him and pulled on the officer’s holstered Taser.
The officer had to be taken to a hospital for treatment. The affidavit signed by a member of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said the officer sustained multiple scratches, was bruised and had swelling on the face, forehead and neck. He reportedly was unable to get up due to injuries to his leg.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to the case of Stark’s arrest after he allegedly shot at the deputies who responded to his home early on the morning of Jan. 12.
A warrant claims Stark, during a domestic dispute, grabbed a 12-gauge shotgun from his bedroom closet and shot her mother in the head.
In the warrant, a deputy claimed Stark confessed to the killing when he first spoke to law enforcement.
Stark is also charged with seven counts of aggravated assault for each member of the Sheriff’s Office that Stark allegedly fired at in the hallway of the home.
An obituary from Tim Stewart Funeral Home said visitation for Pohlel’s family and friends was Jan. 19 at the funeral home chapel in Loganville. She was survived by four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The cases against Stark are assigned to Judge Layla H. Zon in Walton County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.