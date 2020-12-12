MONROE, Ga. — In what he expects will be his last public appearance as the chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, Kevin Little said he was pleased with how the county looked in his final days on the job.
Little, who chose not to run again after 20 years in the chairman seat, gave his final State of the County address Wednesday to the Walton County Chamber of Commerce and was happy to inform the assembled crowd at the chamber’s monthly luncheon that the state of Walton was good.
“This is my last state of the county,” Little said. “I planned a three-hour presentation, but I whittled and whittled and whittled until I should be done in about five minutes.”
After pausing for the expected laugh, Little went on to boast of the current conditions in Walton.
“Our revenues are up this year,” Little said. “Our expenditures are down, but that’s partly due to COVID-related delays on projects, so we’ll have to spend some of that money to pave roads and complete other projects down the road.”
Still, Little said the county’s financial record was strong, with a high bond rating and plenty of money in the fund balance.
“I’ve always been proud we have at least $20 million in the fund balance at any time,” Little said.
Little touted the various success stories in the county’s various departments, even as they struggled with the pandemic conditions that hit everyone else over the course of the year.
“I’m very proud of our department heads and our employees,” Little said. “I’d put them against anyone from any other county.”
Little also said he was glad to be able to keep the county’s services going as others cut back to save funds.
“One county I know outsourced their ambulance services to save money,” Little said. “I’m a firm believer in our (emergency medical services) and having our own ambulance service. You don’t want to trust your life to just anyone.”
Little said he expects there will be more demand for all such services, especially water and sewage given the success of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir, as Walton County continues to watch its population rise.
“I see us continuing to grow,” Little said. “We’re convenient to everywhere and people want to come live here.”
Little said he was glad to leave Walton County’s top job with the county in such good shape and looked forward to seeing the county grow and thrive in the years to come.
“It’s been a fun time,” Little said. “Walton County is my home and I love it. It’s been mighty good to me and my family. I’ve tried to do right by it.”
