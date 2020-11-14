LOGANVILLE — The city of Loganville commemorated Veterans Day with appropriate pomp and circumstance Wednesday at American Legion Post 233.
With contributions from the Legion’s own color guard, the Civil Air Patrol and local Boy Scouts, the event was more than an hour of committed celebration of the service of the area’s many military veterans and the freedom for which they fight.
“We are gathered here today to show our great appreciation to those who fought for us and the values of the United States, many of whom still protect us today,” Mayor Rey Martinez, a U.S. Navy veteran, said. “Without their service, there wouldn’t be a United States of America. They are the backbone of our nation. They area living testament to what makes this nation great.”
Several speakers gave their own stories of service and sacrifice, such as Dorner Carmichael, who served as a “Donut Dolly” for boosting morale during the Vietnam War, or Megan Herndon, the executive director of Shepherd’s Staff Ministries in Loganville, whose own son joined the military to do his part for the country’s defense.
Herndon thanked all the veterans at the Legion on Wednesday for doing what her son now did.
“You are the heart of our American story,” Herndon said. “You are the heart of a hero. God bless you and God bless America.”
Finally, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John King, who also serves as the insurance commissioner for the state of Georgia, talked about his own service over the years and the meaning it held for him and so many others.
“We stand for patriotism, service and sacrifice,” King said. “We are truly honored to serve in the greatest military the world has ever seen.”
The event wrapped up with the placing of the wreath to honor fallen brethren gone before, with a 21-gun salute to commemorate the occasion.
