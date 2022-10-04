The Loganville High School football team will play on Thursday once again this week.
The Loganville High School football team will play on Thursday once again this week.
The Red Devils travel to Clarke Central High School in Athens for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Thursday in a Region 8-AAAAA contest.
A week ago, LHS hosted Eastside High School in region play and posted a 13-10 win. That game was moved up due to expected inclement weather due to Hurricane Ian. The bad weather never materialized locally.
LHS is 7-0 for the first time in program history and is currently ranked sixth in Class AAAAA.
Clarke Central enters the game at 2-4 overall and 1-1 mark in region after a 17-7 win against Flowery Branch last week.
