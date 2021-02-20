SOCIAL CIRCLE — City Council members approved Lebron and Synitha Smith’s application to place their manufactured home and detached garage at 2560 Social Circle Parkway.
The city’s Planning Commission previously recommended approval, deeming the application meet the corridor overlay Certificate of Appropriateness guidelines.
Zoning Administrator Barbara Schlageter told council members Tuesday night the 3.29-acre property is next to, but south of, the parkway and is surrounded by vacant and large lot residential existing and uses.
Schlageter said the area is zoned AG-2, which provides for “low density development contiguous to unincorporated areas.”
She said the manufactured home and garage would not be visible from Social Circle Parkway and meets setback requirements.
In other business this week, Downtown Director Amber McKibben briefed council members on upcoming events for 2021. McKibben said there would be an Easter Chocolate Crawl and Movie on March 26, and a concert series has been approved for Friendship Park the second Friday in May, June and July.
Other plans call for expanding the Farmers Market from March 25 to Nov. 20.
— Denise Etheridge
