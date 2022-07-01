After 21 years as the pastor at St. Anna’s Catholic Church in Monroe, it would be a daunting task to try and calculate the number of lives Father Dan Toof has impacted in the church and the community.
On the occasion of his retirement, however, members of the congregation did their dead-level best to do just that, and what an amazing number they came up with.
“When God called you to this priesthood Father Dan you said ‘yes,’ and for that we are forever grateful,” MaryTherese Griffin, who emceed the retirement celebration at the church Sunday, said. “You have touched so many hearts and souls. I don’t know if you realize that. We did a little calculating… as you have been the face of Christ at our church in Monroe, ecumenical services, right to life activities, Christmas parades and the list goes on. You have been such a force of love and mercy and grace. We calculated you have offered Mass here at St. Anna’s at least 8,600 times in 21 years.”
To further emphasize the enormity of the long-time priest’s impact to the more than 450 members of the congregation and community attending the celebration, Griffin used the following analogy.
“If you break that down… we are talking about well over 3.5 million blessings that have walked out the door in 21 years. That’s filling 49 Mercedes Benz Stadiums with your blessings over 21 years, Father Dan.”
Toof was ordained a priest in December 1994 serving the Archdiocese of Atlanta. He was named the pastor at St. Anna’s by the archbishop in June 2001.
While most priests are moved to new assignments every three to five years, Toof was able to spend more than two decades at the same church before retiring.
“It’s been a long, beautiful ride,” Toof said. “I’ve grown older here, well, I’m not old yet but I’m getting there. I love you all. I’m going to miss you dearly. You’ve made a change in my life that I thank God for. I grew up here. I matured. It took a while but I got the message. I love you and I thank God for you.”
St. Anna’s was the first mission church of the archdiocese when founding families like the Briscoes, Meltons and Friends were selling magazines in the 1950s to try and raise money for the church, originally named Holy Family. Through the years, St. Anna’s has grown as Monroe has grown, from becoming large enough to have a full-time priest in the early 1970s, to now becoming the largest church in Walton County.
Much of that growth came during Toof’s time as pastor, causing the congregation to come together to raise funds and build its current facilities through a series of four capital campaigns. The church officially moved from its former East Spring Street location downtown to its then new Alcovy Street location on July 4, 2015.
The $5.2 million campus has already been paid in full, so Toof leaves the congregation with the debt retired even as he retires.
“There has been a lot of growth in this parish, in Monroe, and it’s going to happen at an accelerated pace with the growth happening in Monroe,” Toof said. “I just pray that my parish family will remain knowing each other and loving each other because that draws people to God. Christianity is not complicated. It’s to know and love God and let God love you and others through you. That’s who we are as a church. That’s all the baptized… we belong to God.”
Jerry Landkamer, a lifelong friend of Toof’s from Columbus, Nebraska, who attended both Toof’s first and last Mass as pastor, congratulated Toof on his retirement.
“As a witness for Christ for Father Dan I can tell you, you’ve got the real deal here,” he said.
Cindy Little, the executive director for Faith In Serving Humanity or FISH, praised Toof and members of St. Anna’s who have been an important part of FISH’s mission of service to the community for more than 30 years.
“Father Dan didn’t know all that God would ask of him, but he knew God has his hand,” Little said. “He gave of himself wholly. Humble, peaceful but don’t get him riled because you can get him riled, especially when it comes to the word of God. And I love that about him. That he has that fight in him.”
Little also loved Ed Reinagel, who was a long-time member of St. Anna’s and board member and volunteer for FISH before his passing in 2015. His favorite catch phrase was “The best you ever saw,” and Little applied that phrase to Toof on Sunday.
“We pray for peace in the coming years. We pray you feel God’s words: job well done. God bless you,” Little said.
Rev. Hugo Bryan-Porter of Lighthouse World Outreach Center, who represented the Monroe Area Ministerial Association, said he could have been friends with Toof in any century because Toof looks for the common ground between brothers in Christ rather than the differences that have occurred since the Catholic and Protestant churches split centuries ago.
“We still do the same thing, Father Dan,” Bryan-Porter said. “We bless people. We marry. We encourage. We shepherd. And here we are today, 500 years later. You are Catholic. I am Protestant. Not only Protestant, but Pentecostal Protestant. Not only Pentecostal Protestant, but Charismatic Pentecostal Protestant. How far we have come. I so appreciate my friend, Father Dan. We are living out the admonition of Jesus in John 15. Where he encourages us. This one commandment I leave you: that you love one another. I love you Father Dan. I will miss you.”
Different groups from the church also made sure Toof knew how much he was going to be loved and missed, presenting the outgoing pastor with a multitude of gifts. From the Knights of Columbus to the Carmelites to the Parish Council and many more, Toof was presented something special by each to remember St. Anna’s and his many years of faithful service there.
As the celebration came to a close, Father Dan offered his final blessing upon the congregation.
“Lord you created us in your image and likeness. May we see you in each other. Let this blessing descend upon the people of God gathered here. They are a blessing and are blessed by you, almighty God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.