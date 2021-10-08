MONROE, Ga. — Wesley Clark Jackson, a Republican candidate for Walton County Board of Commissioners last year, was arrested last month on a felony charge of aggravated assault.
Public records indicate Jackson was booked into the county jail early on Sept. 22 and released that day.
An incident report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office showed a deputy was called Sept. 21 to a home in the 1300 block of Greendale Road in unincorporated Covington.
The complaint, from a female resident of the home to 911, related to an incident that reportedly occurred between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 18.
Brett Mizerak, attorney for Jackson, did not return a call seeking comment.
A person commits the crime of aggravated assault when he or she assaults with the intent to murder, rape or rob; with a deadly weapon or with any object, device or instrument which, when used offensively against a person, is likely to or actually does result in serious bodily injury; with any object, device or instrument which, when used offensively against, a person, is likely to or actually does result in strangulation; or a person or persons without legal justification by discharging a firearm from within a motor vehicle toward a person or persons.
In most cases, conviction on a charge of aggravated assault results in a prison term of one to 20 years, and a fine of at least $2,000.
When the victim is a past or present spouse, the parent of the suspect’s child or other persons (besides siblings) living or formerly living in the same household, the prison term is three to 20 years.
Jackson ran in the Republican primary for the District 3 seat on the Board of Commissioners in 2020, opposing incumbent Timmy Shelnutt of Loganville.
Jackson had spent eight years as a deputy in the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, until 2015, and owned a small farm. He also worked for a roofing company.
Shelnutt won his third term easily, getting 72.5% of the more than 3,100 votes cast in the June 2020 GOP primary. He was unopposed in the general election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.