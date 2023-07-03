Being a princess isn’t easy.
Just ask the 35 girls, age 4 to 7, at the McDaniel-Tichenor House, each crowned a princess at the house’s annual weeklong summer day camp event.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
Mostly cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 4, 2023 @ 2:40 am
Being a princess isn’t easy.
Just ask the 35 girls, age 4 to 7, at the McDaniel-Tichenor House, each crowned a princess at the house’s annual weeklong summer day camp event.
Sure, they got to dress up and ride in a horse-drawn carriage. They made beautiful crafts and heard stories from a host of Disney-style princesses and practiced their princess waves each and every day.
But they also indulged their inner Cinderellas with lessons on making pickles, churning butter, even washing clothes on an old-fashioned washboard.
Not that the tiny monarchs noticed the hard work. It was all part of the magic of Princess Camp.
Although the McDaniel-Tichenor House has been holding Princess Camp for years — several of the high school girls serving as princesses such as Snow White and Ariel for the week had attended Princess Camp themselves as little girls — this was the first such camp for new House director, Lindsey McKinney.
“It’s amazing, truly,” McKinney said. “It’s gone so well. It has exceeded my expectations.”
McKinney said the event has gone smoothly thanks to work from board members who had organized the event year after year, as well as assistance from volunteers from the Monroe Junior Service League and the Debutantes of Monroe.
“It’s been amazing,” McKinney said. “All the little girls who come here, their dreams have come true.”
This was especially true on Thursday, when the girls dressed in their princess best and rode in the carriage, but every girl had high praise for the camp even before then.
“It’s really good,” Catherine Preston, 7, said of the camp. “We get to learn how to do things the way they did back in the old days. It’s really fun.”
Marisol Bell, 5, agreed.
“I love everything about Princess Camp,” she happily said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.