Princess Camp Monroe Georgia

Nearly three dozen girls, along with volunteers and guests, crowded tho McDaniel-Tichonoer House for Princess Camp. Deborah Stewart photos | Special to the Tribune

Being a princess isn’t easy.

Just ask the 35 girls, age 4 to 7, at the McDaniel-Tichenor House, each crowned a princess at the house’s annual weeklong summer day camp event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.