Mike Collins scored a decisive runoff victory against Vernon Jones in the 10th Congressional District Republican runoff Tuesday.
Collins, a trucking company owner from Jackson, received almost 75% of the vote. While he will face general election opposition, Collins is almost assured of being the new congressman for the district due to its makeup, which leans heavily Republican.
"First off, I want to thank each and every person across the 10th district who supported us, trusted us and voted for us in this election,” Collins said in a statement. "This was a victory for the hardworking people of the 10th district—and I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent them and fight for them every day in Washington. Over the coming months, we will continue working hard, traveling this district, and preparing to go deliver results to overhaul D.C. and ensure every Republican across the state wins in November. On behalf of Leigh Ann and our entire family, thank you, and God Bless!”
Collins, who finished as runner-up in a crowded primary field in 2014 to eventual winner Jody Hice, was considered one of the favorites this year even with eight candidates seeking the GOP nomination. Jones entered the race after initially declaring his candidacy for governor. However, at the urging of former President Donald Trump, Jones switched to the 10th Congressional District race. He had Trump’s endorsement but was not able to build on his primary election support.
Collins, meanwhile, picked up the endorsement of most of the other 10th Congressional District primary candidates as well as that of Governor Brian Kemp and other elected officials throughout the district.
The GOP runoff quickly turned ugly with Collins calling Jones a “conman, a carpetbagger and life-long Democrat from DeKalb County.” Jones filed a police report against Collins saying his posts on Twitter about the former DeKalb County official’s rape accusations were a threat. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office did not pursue the matter. Jones filed the report in that county since he resides there.
In defeat, Jones was gracious Tuesday night.
"While tonight didn’t go the way we planned, the fire in my belly for the America First movement will never be extinguished,” Jones said. "All eyes towards November.
Georgia is not a Blue state. It was a stolen state. And we’re going to take it back."
Collins will face Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green in November. Green, who was also the Democratic nominee in 2018 and 2022, defeated Jessica Fore in the Democratic runoff 64.36%-35.64%.
It was Fore’s first time running for the seat. She said Johnson-Green was running on her name recognition from past elections. Fore criticized her opponent for not taking part in forums to address the voters.
