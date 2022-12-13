The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted to give all county employees a 6% cost of living allowance as well as a tiered pay raise for department heads.
The tiered pay raises would be based on various factors such as length of service. Human resources would be charged with making those determinations.
The measure passed with Commissioner Bo Warren voting against it.
Walton County BOC Chairman David Thompson proposed the pay raise, saying he had been looking at the situation since about July and felt that it was highly needed due to the present economy.
Current employees were struggling with inflation and recruitment has been difficult with the present pay scales.
Thompson said it would require $2.8 million to fund raises for all the current employees as well as the increasing the pay for the 80 vacant positions that the county was still trying to fill.
But, he said, the pay raises could be done without putting any extra burden on taxpayers.
See Dec. 14 print edition for complete story.
