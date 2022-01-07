Midterm elections at the federal, state and county levels will be held in Georgia this year, and in Walton County ballots will be printed in English only. The exception during last year’s municipal elections was Loganville, which lies partly in a racially and ethnically diverse Gwinnett County.
“Walton County is not required to provide Spanish ballots,” confirmed Lisa Clark, assistant director of elections for Walton County. “We provided it for Loganville’s municipal election only because part of the city of Loganville is in Gwinnett County and they are required to have Spanish ballots. So, the only time we will be providing Spanish ballots is when we conduct Loganville’s city elections.”
The Gainesville Times recently reported that election officials in Hall County said they, too, are not required to provide Spanish on county ballots. Hall County does not meet criteria that would mandate bilingual ballots, because fewer than 5% of Hall citizens of voting age are “members of a language minority group that do not speak or understand English adequately enough to participate in the electoral process,” according to The Times.
The north Georgia paper reported DeKalb County voluntarily added Spanish and Korean ballots in 2020.
Hall County has a Latino population of about 28%, according to The Times. Gwinnett County has a Latino population of 21.7% according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Georgia has a Latino population of 1,043,327. Florida, comparatively, has roughly five times that number.
Walton County’s Latino population is at 4.9%. The Black population is at 18.9% and the Asian population is at 1.7%. The white-only population stands at 77.2%, according to the Census.
Walton County, like the rest of the state, will hold a general election on Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline in Georgia is Oct. 11.
The primary is scheduled for May 24, and a primary runoff is scheduled for June 21. A general runoff election is scheduled for Dec. 6. The filing deadline is March 11.
Georgia voters will elect one member to the U.S. Senate. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, took office last year.
Other races include the one for U.S. House District 10. Rep. Jody Hice is stepping down to run for secretary of state. Georgians will also select a governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and labor commissioner.
Walton voters will choose three county commissioners and three school board representatives this fall.
The Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve the 2022 qualifying fees for seats on the commission and on the Board of Education, as recommended by Jenni Phipps, director of elections.
Commission seats for districts 1, 4 and 5 now have a $234.74 qualifying fee, and the qualifying fee for school board districts 1, 2 and 5 was set at $121.48.
