MONROE, Ga. — President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster across Georgia from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The declaration makes federal emergency aid available to the state and local recovery efforts dating back to Jan. 20.
Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofits on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance for all areas affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75%.
“Georgia is grateful for this designation, as it will enable the state to continue partnering with federal agencies in a coordinated fight against this pandemic,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement Sunday.
“The presidential declaration is a critical step in providing additional assistance to our state and local governments as they continue to respond to COVID-19.”
Social distancing at parks
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday it would enforce Kemp’s executive order limiting large gatherings on state bodies of water and campgrounds.
“They are monitoring coves where people tend to congregate and, if necessary, using bullhorns to tell people to comply with the order,” Kemp and DNR Commissioner Mark Williams said in a joint statement.
“Officials will approach people in violation of the order and demand compliance for the well-being of our citizens and state. Local officials are also working hard to ensure compliance with local directives, which vary by city and county across our state.”
As of noon Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,651 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 80 deaths. Five Walton County residents had been diagnosed.
DPH said 666 people around the state had been hospitalized.