Gov. Brian Kemp appointed Gerlda B. Hines as the next commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services.
Hines will be sworn in Wednesday and will begin her duties Thursday. She succeeds Robyn Crittenden, whom Kemp recently appointed as the state’s revenue commissioner.
“I am excited for Commissioner Hines to lead the Department of Human Services as it continues to create new economic opportunities for all Georgians, while also protecting our state’s most vulnerable citizens and providing essential care to those in need,” Kemp said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
“I want to thank Commissioner Crittenden for all she accomplished in her time as leader of DHS. I look forward to Commissioner Hines building on this legacy to help Georgia reach new heights as the best place to live, work and raise a family.”
Hines, of Marietta, is the current chief of staff for DHS under Crittenden. Previously, Hines served as the interim commissioner in 2018-19 after Kemp resigned as secretary of state. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Crittenden, who served in the role until Brad Raffensperger took office.
Hines also has served as the chief financial officer of DHS.
Before coming to DHS in 2015, she was the deputy CFO for the Georgia Department of Community Health, and has served as the vice president and CFO for the Georgia Student Finance Commission, the budget manager for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and a policy analyst for the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.
Hines has a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Loyola University in New Orleans.
Kemp on June 17 announced the appointment of Crittenden to lead the Department of Revenue, succeeding David Curry, who resigned to run for the seat in Congress now held by Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican from Greensboro.
Hice is giving up the seat to run for secretary of state in 2022.
Kemp also announced the appointments of Shawnzia Thomas as the executive director of the Georgia Technology Authority board and as the state’s chief information officer, and Jessica Simmons as deputy CIO for broadband and special projects at GTA.
