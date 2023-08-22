A new college football season is just days away and Campton Restaurant will have some special guests this week to help kick off the new campaign.
UGA players Arian Smith, Ladd McConkey, Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff will greet fans on Wednesday (today) at 8 p.m. at the restaurant at 2670 Highway 11 Northwest. Vandagriff played at nearby Prince Avenue Christian School.
