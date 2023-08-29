Social Circle Police Chief Jason Guest confirmed that charges have been filed against a bus driver who inadvertently left a 4-year-old pre-k student from Social Circle City Schools on the bus on Aug. 16 after dropping the other students off at the school. 

Guest said the bus driver would be self-surrendering today on charges that were filed yesterday following an investigation. Stacy Meeler, 52, is being charged with reckless conduct and making a false statement.

